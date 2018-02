Feb 21 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:

* MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY INVESTS ADDITIONAL $47 MILLION TO ENHANCE MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION IN ASIA

* BUILDS CAPABILITIES WITH TWO NEW MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION CENTERS IN SOUTH KOREA AND INDIA Source text - bit.ly/2Fkn8Un Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)