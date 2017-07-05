FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck provides further update on 3 multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda in combination with Pomalidomide, Lenalidomide
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 5, 2017

BRIEF-Merck provides further update on 3 multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda in combination with Pomalidomide, Lenalidomide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides further update on three multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with pomalidomide or lenalidomide

* Merck & Co Inc - U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on keynote-183, keynote-185 and keynote-023

* Merck & co inc - ‍decision follows a review of data by dmc in which more deaths were observed in Keytruda arms of keynote-183 and keynote-185​

* Merck - FDA determined data available indicates risks of Keytruda + pomalidomide or lenalidomide outweigh potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma

* Merck & co inc - clinical hold does not apply to other studies with Keytruda

* Merck & co - ‍all patients enrolled in keynote-183,keynote-185 will discontinue investigational treatment with Keytruda​

* Merck & co - patients enrolled in Keytruda/lenalidomide/dexamethasone cohort in keynote-023 will also discontinue investigational treatment with Keytruda​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

