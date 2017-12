BRIEF-Merck Provides Update On Keynote-061, A Phase 3 Study Of Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK PROVIDES UPDATE ON KEYNOTE-061, A PHASE 3 STUDY OF KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH GASTRIC OR GASTROESOPHAGEAL JUNCTION ADENOCARCINOMA

* MERCK & CO INC - PIVOTAL PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-061 TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* MERCK & CO INC - CONTINUE TO EVALUATE KEYTRUDA FOR GASTRIC OR GEJ ADENOCARCINOMA THROUGH KEYNOTE-062

* MERCK - ALSO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE KEYTRUDA FOR GASTRIC OR GEJ ADENOCARCINOMA WITH KEYNOTE-585

* MERCK - PROGRESSION FREE SURVIVAL IN PD-L1 POSITIVE POPULATION DID NOT SHOW STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE IN KEYNOTE-061

* MERCK & CO INC - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED IN KEYNOTE-061