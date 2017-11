Nov 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck receives FDA approval of Prevymis (letermovir) for prevention of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult allogeneic stem cell transplant patients

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍Prevymis is expected to be available in december​

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍list price (wholesaler acquisition cost) per day for Prevymis tablets is $195.00 and for Prevymis injection is $270.00​