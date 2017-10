Sept 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Fda approves Merck’s keytruda® (pembrolizumab) for previously treated patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer whose tumors express pd-l1 (cps greater than or equal to 1)

* Approval for Keytruda was based on data from trial Keynote-059​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: