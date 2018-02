Feb 26 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK & CO SAYS ON FEB 21, MICHAEL HOLSTON, CO‘S EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL, NOTIFIED CO THAT HE WILL RESIGN EFFECTIVE APRIL 1 - SEC FILING

* MERCK & CO INC - HOLSTON WILL ACCEPT AN OFFER FROM GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY Source text: (bit.ly/2BUeMTK) Further company coverage: