Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc:

* MERCURY SYSTEMS APPOINTS MICHAEL D. RUPPERT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; CONFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* ‍RUPPERT SUCCEEDS GERALD D. HAINES​

* ‍“WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR RECENT GUIDANCE FOR MERCURY‘S FISCAL 2018 Q3 AND YEAR”​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35, REVENUE VIEW $122.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.37, REVENUE VIEW $477.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S