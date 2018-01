Jan 29 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH CORP - ‍APPROVED A 4.8 PERCENT INCREASE OF ITS REGULAR STOCK DIVIDEND TO $2.18 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS​