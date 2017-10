Oct 10 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC. APPOINTS JACK KENNY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍KENNY HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO MERIDIAN‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 9, 2017​

* A. KRAEUTLER STEPS DOWN AS CEO AND TAKES TITLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

