BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions To Sell Solid Waste Management Assets

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Meridian Waste Solutions Inc:

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS EXECUTES AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT ASSETS

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS INC - TRANSACTION VALUED IN EXCESS OF $90 MILLION

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS - TO SELL EQUITY INTEREST OF SOME UNITS FOR ABOUT $87 MILLION IN DEBT ASSUMPTION, $3 MILLION CASH

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS INC - AFTER CLOSING ON SALE OF SOLID WASTE GROUP, INTEND TO RE-BRAND PUBLIC COMPANY AS ATTIS INDUSTRIES, INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: