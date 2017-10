Sept 15 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Meritage Homes extends expiration of registered exchange offer to September 21, 2017

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍extended expiration date of its offer to exchange up to $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.125 pct senior notes due 2027​

* Meritage Homes Corp - to accept for exchange original notes validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to new expiration date of exchange offer at Sept 21​