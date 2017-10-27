FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meritage Homes Q3 earnings per share $1.02
October 27, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Meritage Homes Q3 earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Meritage homes reports third quarter 2017 diluted EPS of $1.02, with an 18 pct increase in pretax earnings driven by higher revenue and home closing margins

* Q3 earnings per share $1.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍maintaining expectations for approximately $235-245 million in pre-tax earnings with full year 2017 gross margin in line with 2016​

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍expect to deliver approximately 7,600-7,800 homes and closing revenue of $3.15-$3.25 billion for year​

* Meritage Homes Corp qtrly homes closed 1,969 units versus 1,800 units‍​

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍total orders for Q3 increased 8 pct year-over-year due to strong demand in texas and improved sales execution in east region​

* Meritage Homes Corp qtrly home closing revenue $805 million versus $735.9 million

* Meritage Homes Corp qtrly home orders 1,874 units versus 1,737 units

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍modestly reducing 2017 closings and revenue guidance while maintaining 2017 earnings expectations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

