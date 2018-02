Jan 31 (Reuters) - Meritage Hospitality Group Inc:

* MERITAGE REPORTS ACQUISITION OF 38 WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LOCATED IN CONNECTICUT AND MASSACHUSETTS

* MERITAGE HOSPITALITY - ‍FUNDED ACQUISITION THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF PREFERRED STOCK, CASH ON HAND AND DEBT FINANCING​

* MERITAGE HOSPITALITY - ‍EXPECTS RESTAURANTS ACQUIRED TO ADD ABOUT $75.0 MILLION IN ANNUAL SALES AND BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS GOING FORWARD​