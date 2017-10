Sept 20 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor announces pricing of unsecured convertible senior notes

* Pricing on September 19, 2017 of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2037​

* Company will pay 3.25% cash interest on principal amount of notes semi-annually​

* Notes will mature on October 15, 2037​