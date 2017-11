Nov 15 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 475.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 254.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH GROSS RENTAL INCOME 352.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 229.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA 253.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 191.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV 12.02 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-SEPT. VERSUS 10.71 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-SEPT. 2016 Source text for Eikon:

