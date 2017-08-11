FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mersana Q2 loss per share $6.33
August 11, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mersana Q2 loss per share $6.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics Inc

* Mersana announces second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business updates

* Q2 loss per share $6.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mersana therapeutics - ‍expects cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable it to fund its operating plan through at least mid-2019.

* Mersana therapeutics - ‍cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of june 30, were $77.2 million, compared with $100.3 million as of december 31, 2016​

* Mersana therapeutics inc - qtrly ‍collaboration revenue $3.7 million versus $6.2 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.69, revenue view $3.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

