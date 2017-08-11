FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Mersana Q2 loss per share $6.33
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 11, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Mersana Q2 loss per share $6.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics Inc

* Mersana announces second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business updates

* Q2 loss per share $6.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mersana therapeutics - ‍expects cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable it to fund its operating plan through at least mid-2019.

* Mersana therapeutics - ‍cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of june 30, were $77.2 million, compared with $100.3 million as of december 31, 2016​

* Mersana therapeutics inc - qtrly ‍collaboration revenue $3.7 million versus $6.2 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.69, revenue view $3.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.