BRIEF-Mersen Like-For-Like Increase In Sales Of 8% For The Year‍​

March 7 (Reuters) - MERSEN SA:

* LIKE-FOR-LIKE INCREASE IN SALES OF 8% FOR THE YEAR‍​

* OPERATING MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF 9.2% FOR YEAR, UP 170 BASIS POINTS ON 2016

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF €0.75 PER SHARE FOR 2017 (+50%)

* FY SALES EUR 809.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 759.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 40.0 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA CAME IN AT €114.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF CLOSE TO 20%

* GROUP ANTICIPATES LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 3% AND 6% IN 2018

* SEES A CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN OF BETWEEN 9.6% AND 10.1% IN 2018‍​

* FORECASTS FACTOR IN AN INCREASE IN PRICES WITHIN THE ADVANCED MATERIALS SEGMENT

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 EXPECTED TO REACH HIGH OF BETWEEN €45 MILLION AND €50 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2I771ul Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)