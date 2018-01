BRIEF-Merus And Simcere Announce Strategic Collaboration On Multiple Bispecific Antibodies

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Simcere Pharmaceutical Group (IPO-SMPT.HK):

* MERUS AND SIMCERE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION ON MULTIPLE BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES

* MERUS - AGREED TO GRANT SIMCERE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE IN CHINA 3 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES USING CO‘S BICLONICS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

* MERUS NV- CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO GET UPFRONT & MILESTONE PAYMENTS CONTINGENT UPON SIMCERE ACHIEVING CERTAIN SPECIFIED DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIAL GOALS

* MERUS NV - MERUS WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON SALES OF ANY PRODUCTS RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION IN CHINA FROM SIMCERE

* MERUS NV - SIMCERE WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON SALES OUTSIDE OF CHINA FROM MERUS

* MERUS NV - ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH SIMCERE