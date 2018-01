Jan 4 (Reuters) - Merus Nv:

* MERUS PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATES FOR MCLA-117 AND MCLA-158 PROGRAMS

* MERUS NV - PLANS TO FILE AN IND FOR MCLA-158 WITH U.S. FDA IN Q1 OF 2018​

* MERUS NV - APPROVAL OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION IN BELGIUM, WHERE IT PLANS TO FIRST INITIATE PHASE 1, FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL OF MCLA-158​