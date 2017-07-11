FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merus Q1 loss per share EUR 1.15
July 11, 2017 / 8:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Merus Q1 loss per share EUR 1.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Merus Nv:

* Merus announces first quarter 2017 financial results and mid-year operating results

* Q1 loss per share EUR 1.15

* Q1 revenue EUR 2.3 million versus EUR 800,000

* Q1 revenue view EUR 42.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view EUR 1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merus nv says by end of 2017, Merus expects to file a CTA for a first-in-human clinical trial of mcla-158 in patients with colorectal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

