FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 12, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Teijin Ltd:

* Merz and Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin (Incobotulinumtoxina) to Japan

* Entered into strategic license and co-development agreement with merz for commercialization of xeomin (incobotulinumtoxina) for Japan​

* Merz sponsors 2 clinical trials in Japan covering spasticity of upper, lower limbs; upper limb trial completion seen in 2018​​

* ‍Under terms of agreement, Merz will receive an upfront payment in addition to milestones and royalties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.