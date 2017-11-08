BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires sterilization and disinfection process control business

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs acquires sterilization and disinfection process control business

* Announced acquisition of substantially all of assets and certain liabilities of Bag Health Care GmbH’s hygiene monitoring business​

* Deal is expected to increase division revenues by approximately seven percent in first twelve months following acquisition​

* Deal is expected to be accretive to diluted net income per share in first twelve months following acquisition​