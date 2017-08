July 26 (Reuters) - Metair Investments Ltd:

* TRADING STATEMENT AND TRADING UPDATE

* HY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 105.6-114.8 PCT HIGHER (BETWEEN 111-116 CENTS PER SHARE) VERSUS 54 CENTS PER SHARE FOR PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* INCREASE IN EXPECTED HY GROUP EARNINGS LARGELY DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE FROM AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS BUSINESS