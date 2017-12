BRIEF-Metcash ‍Says HY Profit After Tax Up 24 Pct

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Metcash Ltd:

* ‍HY GROUP SALES REVENUE (INCLUDING ACQUISITION OF HTH) UP 7.6% TO $7.06 BN​

* GROUP REPORTED HY PROFIT AFTER TAX UP 24% TO $92.9 MLN​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 6.0 CENTS PER SHARE, FULLY FRANKED​

* ‍IN LIQUOR, CURRENT MODEST LEVEL OF GROWTH IN OVERALL MARKET IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO 2H18​

* IN HARDWARE, POSITIVE SALES MOMENTUM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO 2H1​

* ‍IN HARDWARE, BUSINESS IS CONFIDENT OF DELIVERING BETWEEN $20-$25 MILLION OF ANNUALISED GROSS SYNERGIES FROM ACQUISITION OF HTH BY END OF FY18​

* ‍IN FOOD, EXTERNAL HEADWINDS INCLUDING INTENSE COMPETITION, PARTICULARLY IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA AND WESTERN AUSTRALIA ARE CONTINUING​