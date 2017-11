Nov 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc

* MetLife announces new $2 billion share repurchase authorization and brighthouse financial exchange offer

* MetLife Inc - ‍to divest its remaining brighthouse financial, inc. Common stock through an exchange offer for metlife common stock during 2018​

* MetLife Inc - ‍on track to return $4.5 billion of capital to shareholders in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: