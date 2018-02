Feb 13 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE INC SAYS ADMINISTRATIVE PRACTICES ARE NOT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW FOR GROUP ANNUITY RESERVES TO BE RELEASED

* METLIFE INC SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PLANS IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* METLIFE INC SAYS GROUP ANNUITY RESERVE CORRECTION GOES BACK TO ABOUT 25 YEARS