BRIEF-Metlife Says Management Identified Material Weakness Related To Group Annuity Reserves

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE INC SAYS MANAGEMENT HAS IDENTIFIED A MATERIAL WEAKNESS RELATED TO GROUP ANNUITY RESERVES

* SAYS WILL HIRE THIRD PARTY ADVISORS TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE EXAMINATION LED BY CHIEF RISK OFFICER‍​

* SEES CORPORATE & OTHER ADJUSTED LOSS OF $700-$900 MILLION AFTER-TAX IN 2018 EX. EXPENSE INITIATIVE COSTS‍​

* SAYS INTIAL STEPS TO REMEDIATE MATERIAL WEAKNESS INCLUDE CORRECT ADMINISTRATIVE PRACTICES OF RELEASING RESERVES TO ENSURE IMPROVEMENTS ARE MADE

* SAYS MAINTAINING AVERAGE. 2018-2019 FCF TARGET OF 65-75 PCT‍​

* METLIFE SAYS TO REVISE NET INCOME FOR 2016 AND PRIOR YEARS TO INCLUDE A $241 MILLION POST-TAX RESERVE CHARGE