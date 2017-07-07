FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 7, 2017 / 8:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Metlife to acquire Logan Circle Partners for $250 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* Metlife to acquire Logan Circle Partners, L.P.

* Metlife Inc - deal for $250 million in cash.

* Metlife Inc says under terms of agreement, Metlife will acquire 100 percent of fortress' ownership stake in Logan circle partners

* Metlife Inc - transaction will not impact Metlife's existing $3 billion repurchase authorization, which is expected to be completed by year-end 2017

* Metlife Inc - transaction expected to close in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

