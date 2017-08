Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brighthouse Financial Inc

* MetLife Inc - expects to distribute 96.8 million of 119.8 million shares of common stock of its unit, Brighthouse Financial Inc to MetLife common shareholders

* MetLife - distribution to accomplish separation of Brighthouse from MetLife; certain MetLife affiliates hold MetLife common stock and will participate in distribution Source text: (bit.ly/2vn1D2B) Further company coverage: