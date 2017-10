Oct 25 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc

* METRO BANK PLC - ‍DAVID ARDEN ANNOUNCED AS SUCCESSOR​

* METRO BANK PLC - ‍MIKE BRIERLEY, CFO, COMPANY SECRETARY AND DIRECTOR OF METRO BANK PLC HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE NEXT YEAR​