Dec 13 (Reuters) - Metro:

* SAYS EXPECT 2017/18 EARNINGS FROM REAL ESTATE AT PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL OF 175 MILLION EUR

* CEO SAYS CONVINCED DID NOT DO ANYTHING WRONG DURING THE SPLIT

* CEO SAYS IS NOT UNHAPPY ABOUT CHRISTMAS TRADING ALTHOUGH DECISIVE DAYS ARE STILL AHEAD

* CEO SAYS NOT DISCUSSING BIGGER TAKEOVERS, BUT EXPECTS PACE OF SMALLER BUYS TO INCREASE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)