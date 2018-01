Jan 23 (Reuters) - Metro Holdings Ltd:

* ‍METRO GROUP ACQUIRES LONDON OFFICE PROPERTY IN UNITED KINGDOM​

* ENTERS 50:50 JOINT VENTURE WITH LEE KIM TAH GROUP, SINGAPORE, TO JOINTLY ACQUIRE A FREEHOLD OFFICE PROPERTY IN LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

* DEAL FOR £80.75 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: