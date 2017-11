Nov 28 (Reuters) - Metropolitan Bank And Trust Co:

* BSP CONCLUDES EXAMINATION OF MBTC FRAUD CASE‍​

* AFTER AUDIT, BANK REITERATES THAT NO CUSTOMER WAS AFFECTED; SAYS INCIDEN‍​T IS AN ISOLATED ONE

* CASES AGAINST "PERPETRATOR" HAVE BEEN FILED