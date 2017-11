Nov 7 (Reuters) - Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp

* Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. prices initial public offering of common stock

* Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp - ‍announced pricing of its initial public offering of 3.1 million shares of common stock at $35.00 per share​

* Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp - ‍common stock is expected to trade on New York Stock Exchange under symbol "MCB."​