Sept 21 (Reuters) - METSA BOARD OYJ:

* ‍METSÄ BOARD ISSUES EUR 250 MILLION NOTES DUE 2027​

* ‍NEW NOTES MATURE ON 29 SEPTEMBER 2027, BEAR A FIXED ANNUAL INTEREST AT RATE OF 2.750 PER CENT AND HAVE AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.664 PER CENT​