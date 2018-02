BRIEF-Mettler-Toledo International Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.93

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mettler-Toledo:

* INTERNATIONAL INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.93

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.97

* Q4 SALES $778 MILLION

* INTERNATIONAL INC - SEES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE ABOUT 6%

* INTERNATIONAL INC - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IN RANGE OF $19.95 TO $20.15

* INTERNATIONAL INC - SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.65 TO $3.70

* INTERNATIONAL INC - ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN Q1 2018 WILL BE ABOUT 5%

* INTERNATIONAL - QTRLY EPS INCLUDES $2.74 INCOME TAX CHARGE RELATED TO NEW U.S. TAX LEGISLATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: