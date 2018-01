BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions FY Revenues At EUR 18.5 Mln

Jan 23 (Reuters) - MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG: MEVIS PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017 AND FORECAST FOR 2017/2018

* FY ‍NET INCOME OF EUR 5.6 MILLION (COMPARED TO EUR 3.4 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016)​

* REVENUES IN FY OF EUR 18.5 MILLION (COMPARED TO EUR 12.1 MILLION IN SHORT FISCAL YEAR 2016)

* ‍FY REVENUES OF EUR 18.5 MILLION (EUR 12.1 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016)​

* FOR 2017/2018, EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN REVENUES TO BETWEEN EUR 14.5 MILLION AND EUR 15.0 MILLION

* MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS- FY 2017/18 EBIT SHOULD DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 3.0 MILLION TO EUR 3.5 MILLION AS A RESULT OF EXPECTED SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)