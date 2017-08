Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mewah International Inc

* Proposed interim dividend of 0.30 singapore cent per share

* Group posted net profit of $3.1 million for quarter, 63.4 pct higher

* Group's sales volume for quarter declined 17.6% on year-over-year to 926,000 metric tonnes

* Quarterly revenue of $737.7 million, down 11.6%