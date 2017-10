Oct 16 (Reuters) - MEX POLSKA SA:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOBBY BURGER SP ZOO SHAREHOLDERS TO COOPERATE ON POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 51 PERCENT STAKE IN BOBBY BURGER‍​

* CO HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO CONDUCT NEGOTIATIONS TO NEGOTIATE CONCLUSION OF ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

* THE FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE TRANSACTION WILL BE MADE AFTER DUE DILIGENCE REVIEWS