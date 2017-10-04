BRIEF-Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexichem SAB De CV

* Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact

* Mexichem SAB De CV - Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Mexichem’s Vinyl and Fluor business groups has not affected its EBITDA guidance for full year 2017

* Mexichem SAB De CV - Mexichem’s main supplier of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) stated that they resumed plant operations on September 15, 2017

* Mexichem SAB De CV - co is able to reaffirm its EBITDA guidance range for 2017 of 15%-25% growth compared to EBITDA of US$884 million reported for FY16