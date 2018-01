BRIEF-Meyer Burger announces preliminary FY 2017 net sales of about CHF 473 mln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology Ag:

* MEYER BURGER ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* SAYS ‍NET SALES FOR 2017 AMOUNTED TO ABOUT CHF 473 MILLION OR +4% COMPARED TO FISCAL YEAR 2016​

* MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY - PRELIMINARY FY 2017 ‍TOTAL INCOMING ORDERS REACHED ABOUT CHF 560 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 23% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR ​

* SLIGHT REDUCTION OF NET LOSS IS EXPECTED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 ‍​

* ‍AT THIS POINT IN TIME, MEYER BURGER MAINTAINS ITS PREVIOUS EBITDA GUIDANCE AT CHF 5-15 MILLION (2016: CHF 10.5 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: