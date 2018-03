March 6 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER:

* AWARDED STRATEGIC CONTRACTS WITH A COMBINED ORDER VOLUME OF ABOUT CHF 14 MILLION FOR ITS INDUSTRIALISED DIAMOND WIRE BASED DW 288 SAPPHIRE CUTTING SYSTEM

* SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT CONTRACTS WITH TWO EXISTING CUSTOMERS IN ASIA