Dec 6 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* ‍INCENTIVE OFFER OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY LTD SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED​

* ‍HOLDERS OF 71.2% OF OUTSTANDING CHF 100 MILLION 5.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2020 HAVE ACCEPTED OFFER​