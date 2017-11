Nov 14 (Reuters) - MFC Bancorp Ltd:

* MFC Bancorp Ltd. Reports results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 revenue C$57.3 million versus C$257.4 million

* MFC bancorp ltd - qtrly ‍net loss $7 million versus $7.5 million

* MFC Bancorp Ltd - ‍relocating commercial operations to dublin, ireland​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: