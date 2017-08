July 28 (Reuters) - MFF Capital Investments Ltd

* ‍Final dividend 1.0 cent per share ​

* Net profit for year after income tax of $158.8 MLN versus loss of $9.9 MLN

* FY total Net Investment Income $238.2 MLN