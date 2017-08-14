FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co
August 14, 2017 / 3:56 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-‍M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - M&G Investments:

* M&G Investments requests initiation of strategic review process for Gibson Energy Inc.

* Says ‍M&G currently manages funds owning approximately 19.4 percent of outstanding shares of Gibson​

* Company should exit all lines of its trucking business that are not associated with core infrastructure assets of company

* Says ‍Gibson Energy should sell Moose Jaw refinery and its affiliated lines of business and use proceeds to reduce debt

* Believe Gibson Energy should commence a strategic review of all options, including sale of co, with help of independent investment bank​

* On Aug 14, delivered letter to James M. Estey, Chairman of Gibson Energy's board discussing its views, measures Gibson should take ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

