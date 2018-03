March 6 (Reuters) - Mg Unit Trust:

* SAPUTO ADVISED CO THAT SAPUTO LODGED PROPOSED UNDERTAKING WITH ACCC REGARDING DIVESTMENT PLAN FOR KOROIT DAIRY PLANT

* SAPUTO’S PROPOSED KOROIT DAIRY PLANT DIVESTMENT DOES NOT IMPACT TERMS OF ASSET SALE, SAPUTO’S ANNOUNCED MILK SUPPLY COMMITMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: