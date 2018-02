Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mge Energy Inc:

* MGE ENERGY REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* MGE ENERGY - 2017 ‍EARNINGS INCLUDED 62 CENT PER SHARE ONE-TIME, NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT FROM NONREGULATED OPERATIONS DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $140.3 MILLION VERSUS $138.9 MILLION