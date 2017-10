BRIEF-MGI Coutier H1 group share of consolidated net income rises to 48.5 million euros

Sept 21 (Reuters) - MGI Coutier SA:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 67.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 58.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​534.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 496.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROUP SHARE OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 48.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY, GROUP CONFIRMS ITS REVENUE TARGET OF MORE THAN OR EQUAL TO EUR 1 BILLION

* FOR FY, GROUP CONFIRMS ITS TARGET OF RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT CLOSE TO THAT OF 2016​ Source text: bit.ly/2xqsXNw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)